529 new Indiana COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 529 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 10,641 cases.

The agency reported an additional 26 confirmed deaths of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 545. The ISDH says deaths are reported based on when data is received by the department. The data may occur over multiple days.

Marion County reported the most new cases at 123, bringing its total to 3624 cases and 190 deaths – the most in the state.

Lake County has 1,095 total cases.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Clark (10), Elkhart (18), Hamilton (25), Harrison (20), Hendricks (29), Johnson (21), Lake (69), Madison (20), Porter (17) and St. Joseph ((37). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 56,873 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on recoveries.