52-year-old woman shot, killed while driving car in North Austin

Nearly two dozen shot across Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO — A 52-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while driving inside her car in North Austin.

Since Saturday, nearly two dozen people have been shot across Chicago.

According to police, the victim, who was shot in the back, crashed her vehicle into a home on North Long Avenue. People in the area tell WGN the woman who was shot may have been coming from church.

“It was like around 10 to 12 gunshots,” neighbor Tay Howerd said.

More than a dozen shell casings and evidence markers at the scene were an unfortunate reminder of ongoing city violence.

Howerd said he is accustomed to the violence in the area. He pleaded with the offenders to put an end to the violence.

“You all need to bring down the violence, keep the violence down, stop the shooting,” he said.

Karen Kimble said she is no stranger to the city’s violence epidemic.

“My son got killed in 2016 almost right in front of my house, so I can relate to the family,” she said.

Pastor Anthony Williams with King International Ministries stood outside Simeon High School on Sunday morning, asking lawmakers to enforce House Bill 158. Williams called the legislation a comprehensive social services bill that can make a difference in the fight against senseless gunfire.

“Our children can no longer be sacrificial lambs,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve lost two lambs. Two young men who attended Simeon High School but yet we continue to accept an abnormal behavior as a normal behavior.”

Two Simeon High School students were shot and killed in separate incidents just hours apart. On Tuesday, 15-year-old Jamari Williams, who played football for the school, was shot and killed. Another 15-year-old, identified as Kentrell McNeal, died Wednesday morning following a double shooting Tuesday evening in a separate incident.

According to police, as of Sept. 19, 313 juveniles have been shot in Chicago.

Before the incident in North Austin, CPD detectives investigated a Sunday morning incident on the West Side that left six people shot.

“I’m scared to even sit in the front of my house in my living room to watch TV,” Kimble said. “I’m just terrified.”