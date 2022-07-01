OAK PARK, Ill. — Faith and community leaders are offering a $5,000 reward to find the killer of an 18-year-old woman killed last week during a carjacking.

At around 1:50 a.m. on June 22, police responded to a BP parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave. on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe she was robbed before the shooting and two suspects fled in her dark Chrysler vehicle.

The Rev. Ira Acree of the Greater St. John Bible Church, with a coalition of Oak Park and West Side pastors known as the “Leaders Network,” made a direct appeal to the killer.

“We need you to come and we need you to come now,” Acree said. “This is a tragedy of epic proportions.”

The recent Oak Park and River Forest graduate was looking forward to her freshman year at Howard University.

Anyone with information can call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800.