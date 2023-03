CHICAGO — In 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.

Ceremonies are being held around the Chicago area to mark the historic moment, including one at the Vietnam War Memorial at State and Wacker. The event featured multiple Vietnam War veterans reflecting on their service.

Among the other events, a wreath laying ceremony is set to take place at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at 10 a.m.