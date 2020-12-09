50 kilos of cocaine discovered during weigh station check in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Approximately 50 kilos of cocaine were discovered Monday afternoon in Porter County during a routine weigh station check.

At around 1:15 p.m., Indiana State troopers responded to a request by inspectors at the eastbound I-94 weigh station in Porter County, near Burns Harbor. Inspectors were completing a routine inspection when contents inside a semi-truck, owned by American Roadies, based out of San Jose, California, raised their suspicions.

The semi was pulling a trailer filled with 18,000 lbs. of minced garlic. Police said a black case, which was inconsistent with the rest of the freight, was found in the trailer.

Approximately 50 kilos of cocaine were located in the case and the occupants of the semi were taken into custody.

Baljinder Singh, 37, of Indio, California, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, of Riverside, California, were charged with possession of cocaine. They were then transported to the Porter County Jail.