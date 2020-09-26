5-year-old girl fatally stabbed in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said they responded to reports of a person stabbed on the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard around 9 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers saw the child with stab wounds on her body. She was being treated by fire department officials.

Police said officers were then approached by a woman who was taken into custody.

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No further information was provided.

