5-year-old boy fatally struck by car in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while he was standing on an Englewood sidewalk.

Kawantis Robinson , 5, was on a sidewalk with his mother and a sibling on the 600 block of West Marquette Road around 11 p.m. Friday night. An SUV went off the road, hit an electrical box and hit the 5-year-old. The car came into a stop when it plowed into an apartment budling nearby.

Kawantis was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics took the driver of the SUV and a female passenger to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

No word on charges.