5-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills 9-year-old brother in Austin neighborhood: report

CHICAGO — Police initially thought a 9-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot himself while playing with a gun, but the Chicago Tribune reports that his older sibling told police it was their 5-year-old sibling who accidentally shot him.

Police responded to reports of a person shot at a residence near the 1500 block of North Lorel Avenue Wednesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. A 9-year-old boy, identified as Ashton Lipscomb, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at 2:29 p.m. at Stroger Hospital.

On Wednesday, police said the boy was playing with a gun in the residence when he accidentally pulled the trigger, striking himself in the head. On Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported that the boy’s 13-year-old brother told police their 5-year-old sibling is the one who fired the weapon.

The older brother led police to the gun and two other weapons in the home.

The Tribune said the boy’s father told police he was picking up his wife from a hospital when the shooting happened.

It is unclear if any adults were watching the children at the time of the shooting.

No one has been charged in the incident.