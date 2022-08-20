CHICAGO — Five people were wounded in a shooting in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of multiple people shot on the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around midnight on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found five people had been struck by gunfire.

A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were shot multiple times throughout their bodies and were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was struck multiple times on the neck and was transported to the same hospital critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.