5 states added to Chicago’s travel order

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials added five states to the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday.

Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia have been added to the list that require travelers to do a 14-day quarantine upon arrival back to Chicago.

Indiana and Wisconsin remain on the list as well.

There are 31 states now on the order. They include:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.