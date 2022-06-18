CHICAGO – Five people were shot late Friday on Chicago’s South Side.

According to police a group was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes around 11:45 p.m..

Police said someone began shooting and four men and one woman were struck.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the chin. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital, also in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 26-year old was struck in the leg. Both of those men were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.