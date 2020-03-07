6 shot in Grand Crossing after altercation at house party: police

CHICAGO — Six people were shot early Saturday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood after an altercation at a house party, according to Chicago police.

Six people were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center after they were shot on the 900 block of East 79th Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police said there was an altercation during a party and some people walked out of the home which is when someone in a gray Dodge Charger pulled up and fired shots into the crowd.

The Dodge Charger later crashed into the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway around 42nd Street. Two men in their late 20s were hospitalized and taken into police custody in relation to the shooting.

No further information was provided.