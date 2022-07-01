CHICAGO — Five people were shot, two of them fatally, near a firehouse in the South Loop.

Chicago police said five men were leaving a nightclub on the 400 block of South Wells Street around 3 a.m. Friday when they got into an argument with someone who took out a handgun and fired shots at the group.

Police said two of the men were killed — a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 35-year-old man was shot in the arm and the fifth person shot, whose age is unknown, was also shot in the buttocks. All of them were taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.