5 people shot in East Garfield Park



CHICAGO — A man was killed and four others were wounded in an East Garfield Park shooting.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West Lake Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The 29-year-old man killed was shot in the head.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the torso and was hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and shoulder and hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm and in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one has been taken into custody.