The rest of the world may have slowed down during the pandemic, but three women in one of the fastest growing Latino communities in Chicago are thriving.

It took a few weeks to adjust but Jibaritos y Mas in Logan Square has a busy lunch counter every day. It’s a similar story for Casa Yari and Ponce Restaurant. The women say they had to get creative during the pandemic and teach customers about the new restrictions. Carry-out service is a big part of their business now.