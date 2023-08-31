PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Five people have been shot in Peoria and two of them were in critical condition, police said.

The wounded, as well as a sixth person who suffered a laceration, were taken to a hospital following the shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Peoria Police Department said in a news release, saying 29 rounds were fired.

The wounded were men and juvenile males, police said. With the exception of those in critical condition, police described the injuries as non-life-threatening.

In addition to local police, members of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded.

No information about a possible suspect or suspects was immediately released. The shooting was under investigation.

The city has had four shootings in four days, leaving two people dead and a 17-year-old charged in one of them, the station reported.