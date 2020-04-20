5 killed, 28 wounded in weekend shootings

CHICAGO — Five people were killed, dozens more were injured in Chicago as gun violence continues to plague the city even under a statewide stay-at-home order.

As the city works to curb COVID-19, community activist Andrew Holmes said it’s important to tackle gun violence as well.

“We can’t fall asleep at the wheel and we can’t turn our heads backward to this gun violence because it’s continuing every day and it hasn’t stopped,” he said.

The activist is drawing attention to the murders on the South Shore. Three women have been shot and killed in that neighborhood in the last two months. The latest happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Blackstone Avenue near 75th Street. Police said a gunman fired shots from one car into another, killing a 20-year-old woman.

“The public has to get involved,” Holmes said. “We have to help the Chicago Police Department. These are somebody’s children, these were somebody’s babies, at one point. So we have to stand up and do what we have to do not only in the South Shore area but across the city.”

Chicago has seen a significant decline in violent crime during the pandemic, but community activists said the numbers are still unacceptable.

“When you’ve got one person shot and killed in the city or across the United States, just one, it’s still up to me,” he said. “When it gets to zero and nobody’s shot and nobody’s shooting each other then I’m satisfied.”

Area South and Area Central detectives are working these latest homicide cases.

Anyone with information about the shootings over the weekend is asked to call police.