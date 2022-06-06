CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown held a media availability Monday at following a weekend where 33 people were shot, including two children and a CPD officer.

Brown began the press conference with a series of year-to-date crime statistics as compared to 2021. This included a 16% drop in shootings, a 10% decrease in homicides, and an 81% increase in the number of assault weapons recovered by police which was a total of 419.

The weekend’s crime statistics do not include any events which took place after midnight on Monday, of which there were many including a three-year-old girl who was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home.