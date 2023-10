CHICAGO — Fire officials say five people were hospitalized after a crash along Lake Shore Drive on Monday evening.

The crash happened near East 31st Street and South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to fire officials, four people were critically injured in the crash and a fifth victim was taken to the hospital in fair condition. Authorities have not provided the names or ages of anyone injured in the crash.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.