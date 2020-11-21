5 injured after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Five people were shot early Saturday morning in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. near West 79th and South Justine streets. The five people, four women and a man, were standing on the sidewalk when someone started shooting.

Three of the women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One was shot in the leg, the other on the body and keg, and the third had a graze wound on her leg. They were all listed in fair condition. The fourth woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a graze wound to the leg and was also in fair condition. The man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

The five people may have been attending a women’s birthday party when the shooting occurred.

Police said no one has been taken into custody, and there may have been more than one shooter in the incident.

No further information was provided.