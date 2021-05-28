5 additional charges added for former Joliet Diocese teacher accused of traveling to meet a child

JOLIET, Ill. – A grand jury added five additional charges to the former catholic school teacher accused of traveling to meet a child.

Jeremy Hylka, of New Lenox, was arrested earlier this month following a hospitalization for nearly two weeks.

A warrant was issued for his arrest following a video widely circulated on social media that showed Hylka allegedly meeting up with someone who had posed as a minor.

A group called Save Our Siblings posed as a child online that Hylka allegedly arranged to meet at a local McDonald’s for sex.

The former teacher at Joliet Catholic Academy and St. Joseph Academy was initially charged with grooming and traveling to meet a minor. On Thursday, a grand jury added an additional traveling to meet a minor charge, two counts of indecent solicitation, another count of grooming and solicitation to meet a child.

Hylka remains out of jail on a $100,000 bond.