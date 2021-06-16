4th man charged in violent carjacking, shooting of Aurora woman

AURORA, Ill. – Aurora Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a violent carjacking and shooting in January that left one woman paralyzed.

According to police, 18-year-old Darrell Frazier was arrested Tuesday morning following a lead. He faces five felony counts. Police say Frazier, along with three other men, attacked Kimberly Weibring while she sat inside her car eating lunch at a Wendy’s on Jan. 16.

The pair pulled Weibring out of her vehicle, shot her in the back and drove away in her vehicle. She was left lying in the parking lot with a shattered vertebra and a bullet lodged in her spinal cord, officials said.

Police say the victim is now confined to a wheelchair.

One week after the shooting, a 15-year-old suspect was shot and killed during a carjacking in suburban Lansing. Two other suspects were arrested and charged in April.

Police say Frazier is the final suspect linked to this case.

LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES: