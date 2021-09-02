4th Chicago cop in weeks arrested on excessive force charges

CHICAGO — A Chicago police lieutenant has become the fourth member of the department to be arrested on felony battery charges in recent weeks, authorities said Thursday.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, Lt. Wilfredo Roman has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct. The office did not provide details about the charges but Roman is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday afternoon.

Roman’s arrest comes just one day after two other officers, Victor Guebara and Jeffery Shafer, appeared in court on aggravated battery and official misconduct charges after they allegedly beat a teenager they were trying to arrest in January after a car chase. Both were ordered released from custody on their written promise to appear in court.

And in early August, Officer Melvina Bogard who shot an unarmed man as he tried to escape capture by running up an escalator in a subway station last year, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.