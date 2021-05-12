47 rabbits rescued from Schaumburg hotel room

Forty-seven rabbits were rescued from an extended stay hotel in suburban Schaumburg.

Animal control says a woman was living there with her pets. The unidentified hotel stopped providing room cleaning services in March of last year because of COVID-19.

The rabbits weren’t discovered until this past weekend.

Red Door Animal Shelter of Chicago got involved after the organization convinced the woman to relinquish the animals.

The woman started with three rabbits, one neutered and then got a male and female rabbit at the hotel. In 15 months, there were 47 rabbits—ranging in age from 1 week to 2 years old.