CHICAGO — A man from the city’s Andersonville neighborhood was crowned the Chicago’s Karaoke Champion Sunday night in Park West.

According to a DCASE report, Jason Jackson, 45, was crowned after three rounds and from over 500 amateur singers by Mayor Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events says Jackson has been in Andersonville for almost 10 years and when he isn’t working as a brand ambassador for different companies, he loves to jam out to some karaoke.

In addition to being crowned Chicago’s Karaoke Champion, he was awarded $5,000.

Chicago Sings Karaoke is the city’s first-ever citywide singing competition.

For more information: City of Chicago: Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition