CHICAGO — A 43-year-old woman was found dead inside an Englewood residence Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds to the body, according to police.

Police said the woman was discovered unresponsive sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 11:43 a.m. Saturday inside of a residence in the 5500 block of South Halsted Street with multiple stab wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody and the incident remains under investigation.