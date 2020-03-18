42 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at DuPage County nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — An additional 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a DuPage County nursing home, bringing the total to 42.

Thirty residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

All of the recent cases have stemmed from the first case which was confirmed over the weekend. On Sunday, health officials announced a resident at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in the 7000 block of South Madison Street in Willowbrook tested positive for COVID-19. That person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Those who tested positive are in isolation. Their conditions are unknown, but health officials said they’re monitoring them closely.

About 200 people at the facility underwent testing.

“We don’t know how it was contracted but we do appreciate the quick action of the clinical staff at the nursing home,” executive director DuPage County Health Dept Karen Ayala said. “And we feel it was because of their quick action both in diagnosing as well as providing the preventative measures.”

The health department is reaching out to everyone those patients have been in contact with.

Health officials say for every person who’s tested positive, they’ve been in contact with an average of 90 people.

“We recommend that they stay at home. That they self quarantine and that they reach out for medical care when and if they develop symptoms,” Ayala said. “We don’t recommend taking public health action for individuals who are contacts of the contacts.”

Health officials said they have been in contact with their counterparts in Washington state in an effort to use them as a resource as they work through these cases.