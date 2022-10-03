MAPLE PARK, Ill. — A four-year-old girl was killed in a three-car crash in Maple Park Sunday night.

20-year-old Edgar Barrios was travelling eastbound in a Chrysler on route 38 and Francis road in Virgil Township when he crossed the center line into the westbound traffic and hit a Jeep that was traveling west.

Barrios also crashed into a Subaru which was also travelling west.

The driver of the jeep, 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton, was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The four-year-old sitting in the back seat of the jeep was originally transported to Delnor Hospital then was flown to Laurie’s Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The girl was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to Delnor Hospital then transferred to Loyola Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no additional information provided and police are still investigating the incident.