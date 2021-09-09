4-year-old girl struck, killed by vehicle while playing at Harvey elementary school park

HARVEY, Ill. — A 4-year-old Harvey girl was struck and killed by a vehicle while playing at an elementary school park on Wednesday.

At around 3 p.m., police responded to the 70 block of East 152nd Street on the report of a pedestrian struck. Police said a 4-year-old girl, later identified as Violet Singleton was struck and killed.

Police said a 32-year-old woman was driving and jumped the curb. She stayed on scene and is in custody.

“On behalf of the City of Harvey, I wish to express our sorrow and sympathy over this tragic death. As the police department continues the investigation of this case, our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the family,” Mayor Christopher Clark said.

Authorities did not provide additional details surrounding the incident and said more information will be released later.