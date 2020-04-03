4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Thornton

THORNTON, Ill. — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself in south suburban Thornton.

The shooting happened just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Blackhawk Drive near Chicago Road.

Police in Thornton said the boy was in the basement of his home by himself when he found the gun and fired it.

The medical examiner has identified the boy as 4-year-old Amir Jennings-Green.

People inside the home at the time of the incident told police they did not see it happen.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.