CHICAGO — A woman and 4-year-old boy were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

The 18-year-old woman and child were standing outside in the 8600 block of South Honore Street around11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Someone drove by in a black Dodge Challenger and opened fire and the boy was hit in the leg. The woman was shot in the lower back.

They were both hospitalized in good condition.

Investigators do not believe the woman was the intended target.

No one is in custody.