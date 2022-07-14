CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on the West Side.

At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Maypole Street following the report of a shooting. Police said four people were wounded after a white-colored SUV drove by and a suspected fired shots.

All of the victims self transported in good condition. A 25-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were injured. Additionally, a 31-year-old, whose gender was not given, was injured.

No suspects are in custody.