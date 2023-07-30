CHICAGO — There were four confirmed tornadoes that touched down in the Chicagoland area, according to National Weather Service.

NWS Chicago confirmed an EF- 1 tornado far north Minooka to Shorewood to the west side of Joliet.

They confirmed another EF-0 tornado in the Central part of Minooka eastward to the Des Plaines River.

NWS said they will continue additional survey work on Sun from Kendall and Grundy counties east into northwest Indiana. Another EF-0 tornado confirmed near Kankakee and an EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Momence.