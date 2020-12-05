4 shot, including 17-year-old girl, in West Garfield Park

CHCIAGO — Four people were shot in Chicago’s West Garfield Park late Friday, including a teenage girl.



A 17-year-old girl was struck in the leg and elbow. She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and is also in fair condition.

A 53-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and is in fair condition.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the face and arm. Police said he attempted to drive himself to the hospital but stopped his car before arriving. He was then transported by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.