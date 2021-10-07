4 shot in two separate shootings downtown

CHICAGO — Police are investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other downtown that left four people hospitalized.

The Chicago Fire Department said around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, they were called to the intersection of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Balbo Drive.

They transported a 20-year-old man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

WGN cameras captured police putting two males inside a police vehicle without handcuffs.

The vehicle involved was a Nissan Versa that had two bullet holes in the license plate.

A few minutes earlier, another shooting took place near Orleans and Walton streets. Shots may have been fired from a Red Dodge Charger.

Police said two 15-year-old boys were standing on a sidewalk when they were shot in the leg and foot. Both teens were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition

A 38-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the hand while waiting to pick up passengers. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A witness said he heard the gunshots while in bed. He said he could see that the rideshare driver was injured from his balcony above the scene.

Police are still investigating the two shootings and have not said if they are connected.