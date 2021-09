CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce a new effort to get more people vaccinated — it comes as she continues to face criticism on safety protocols at Chicago Public Schools.

The new vaccination effort will be announced around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and it may also be explained how Chicago Public Health plans to help CPS.

The statements have been strong and consistent from the powerful Chicago Teachers Union. The opening of public schools they say have been a disaster and more COVID-19 safety precautions need to be in place like widespread testing but that’s not all.