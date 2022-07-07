CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police.

Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right knee.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the back.

The third person, whose age has not been released, was shot twice in the abdomen.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and buttocks.

All four people were listed in good condition. Two of them were taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one has been taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.