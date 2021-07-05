4 people saved across 2 separate water rescues at Illinois Beach State Park

ZION, Ill. – The Monday after the Fourth of July holiday turned out to be a busy one for rescue crews in the northern suburbs.

Emergency responders were sent out twice to help distressed swimmers at the Illinois Beach State Park.

Rescue crews saved three distressed swimmers on a floating raft near Beach Park. Two women and a man were stranded on Lake Michigan for more than an hour and a half. Witnesses watched as several nearby departments and the Coast Guard jumped into action.

“I walk up and down here and I watch all the boaters come down here and I saw the Waukegan fire crew jump into the water so fast, air tanks, everything, all their gear, and they made a beeline right out of the harbor and I’ve never seen anybody do that,” said William Barron, a witness.

Officials said heavy winds caused the raft to drift too far into the water.

The three did make it out of the lake safely, however.

Zion Fire Rescue Crews were also called to Camp Logan Nature Preserve later in the day.

According to the fire chief, one person was rushed to Vista East Hospital after being pulled from the water. Their condition is not known at this time.

