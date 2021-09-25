4 people injured after car crashes into Near North Side restaurant



CHICAGO — Four people who were eating inside a 24-hour diner were injured when a car crashed into the restaurant on the Near North Side.

The crash happened just before three this morning, at Griddle 24 near Chicago and Orleans streets.

Police said a white car was driving erratically when it jumped a curb and crashed into the restaurant.

The driver and a passenger ran off. Police are still looking for them.

The customers who were taken to the hospital all sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK.