4 people attacked, robbed at gunpoint inside North Side gas station: police

CHICAGO — Four people were attacked and robbed at gunpoint at a North Side gas station early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said two men exited a dark colored Toyota Prius and approached a cashier, 27, at a station on the 4300 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. The cashier was outside taking out trash when the men forced him to go back inside at gunpoint.

Inside the store were two mechanics who were employees of the attached auto shop. Police said the offenders struck both men, ages 25 and 62, in the face and took their belongings including their wallets.

The two men kicked the 62-year-old in the face and head before forcing the 25-year-old to open a safe inside the gas station.

Police said when he wasn’t able to open the safe, the two suspects grabbed money from the register and other items from the store.

The cashier was then punched in the face and so was a customer who was inside the store at the time of the incident. The suspects took the customer’s belongings and his car keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the original car they came in and the customer’s vehicle.

The 62-year-old was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition while all of the others refused medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation.