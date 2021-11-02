4 injured, including 3 officers, in South Austin car crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Four people, including three officers, were injured in a crash in the South Austin neighborhood.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue. The officers were in an unmarked SUV. Police said a blue Chrysler 200 ran a stop sign and collided with the police SUV.

One officer was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and the other two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Chrysler was also hurt.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured, and citations are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News