4 injured, including 3 officers, in South Austin car crash

CHICAGO — Four people, including three officers, were injured in a crash in the South Austin neighborhood.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue. The officers were in an unmarked SUV. Police said a blue Chrysler 200 ran a stop sign and collided with the police SUV.

One officer was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and the other two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Chrysler was also hurt.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured, and citations are pending.

