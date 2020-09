CHICAGO — Four people were shot in a drive-by in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The people were standing in the street in the 2400 block of West Lithuanian Plaza when a man drove by in a dark-colored sedan and opened fire.

One woman and one man were both hit in the leg. Another woman was shot in the arm. They’re all in good condition.

Another man was shot in the abdomen and is in serious condition.

No one is in custody.