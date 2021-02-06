1 dead, multiple injured after Bloomingdale shooting

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Police in west suburban Bloomingdale are searching for at least one gunman in a shooting that injured several people and left one dead

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning at the Indian Lakes Hotel on Schick Road.

Several people were taken to the hospital and one of them was pronounced dead. Officials did not say how many were injured or how many gunmen they are looking for.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.