4 in custody after food delivery driver’s car stolen in South Austin

CHICAGO — Police said four people were taken into custody after a food delivery driver was robbed and had his car stolen in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was walking toward a residence on the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday to make a delivery when four juveniles approached him and displayed a handgun, according to police. Officials said they demanded his person property and fled in his white Jeep.

Police said the four were located approximately 15 to 20 minutes later after fleeing the vehicle on foot and placed into custody.

No one was injured and charges are pending.