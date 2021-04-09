4 Humboldt penguin chicks recently hatch at Brookfield Zoo

Courtesy Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo is excited to welcome four recent hatchings of Humboldt penguin chicks.

The new chicks do not have names yet, but hatched on March 13, 16, 24 and April 3.

Including the four chicks, Brookfield Zoo currently has 34 Humboldt penguins. Guests can see them at the zoo’s Living Coast habitat.

The penguins’ population, which researchers estimate to be just under 24,000, continues to decline due to several factors; including climate change and severe weather, human encroachment, energy production and mining, as well as pollutants.