CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Uptown on Saturday, Chicago police said.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the four victims were in the area when they were approached by two people who pulled out guns and fired shots, injuring all four.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was hit in the face, a 28-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder and head, a 61-year-old woman was hit in the leg and a 43-year-old man was hit in the leg. Officers said all four people who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police said detectives are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.