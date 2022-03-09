4 dead in fiery Harvey crash involving train, car

HARVEY, Ill. — Four people were killed after a train collided with a car that then burst into flames.

The Harvey Fire Department and police were called to the scene of an accident at 155th and Halsted streets around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A train hit a Dodge Durango that was on the tracks and the vehicle immediately caught fire. Four people were inside the car.

A spokesperson said someone driving by the tracks saw the flames and notified police.

The people who died in the fiery crash have not been identified.

No further information was provided.

