4 dead in fiery Harvey crash involving train, car

HARVEY, Ill. — Four people were killed after a train collided with a car that then burst into flames.
The Harvey Fire Department and police were called to the scene of an accident at 155th and Halsted streets around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.
A train hit a Dodge Durango that was on the tracks and the vehicle immediately caught fire. Four people were inside the car.
A spokesperson said someone driving by the tracks saw the flames and notified police.
The people who died in the fiery crash have not been identified.
No further information was provided.