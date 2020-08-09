4 dead after River Forest crash early Sunday

RIVER FOREST, Ill. – Four people are dead after a crash early Sunday in River Forest.

Just after 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Harlem Avenue on the report of a crash with injuries.

A vehicle with five occupants struck a planter, light pole and the wall of a closed business.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene and two died at the hospital. The driver survived and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Ages of the victims are not known at the time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

