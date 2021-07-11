4 children among 7 hospitalized in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO – Four children were among seven people hospitalized Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

First responders were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, just south of North Avenue in Lincoln Park.

According to Chicago fire, four children were taken to Lurie’s Children Hospital. One child was reportedly in critical condition, according to paramedics.

Three adults, one in critical condition, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill in the northbound lanes as ambulances and fire trucks raced to the scene.

“This is crazy,” said Chicago resident Aaron Dombrower. “Yeah, I’ve never seen Chicago like this. Especially when we just opened up from Covid times. So I’, pretty shocked with what I’m seeing here.”

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash.

Northbound lanes have since reopened.

