3rd Congressional candidate calls on Madigan to step down

CHICAGO — Illinois third congressional candidate Marie Newman is taking on House Speaker Michael Madigan.

"While Speaker Madigan has done some good things for the state, I want to be clear, 40 years of one person is probably not a good idea, so I think it is time for him to go,” Newman said.

Madigan’s 13th Ward is part of Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District currently represented by Dan Lipinski. Madigan and Lipinski are close allies.

"Right now he holds four positions, right? He is the chairman of the party in Illinois, he is the speaker, he is the state rep for his area, and he is also a committeeman,” Newman said. "I’m saying that nobody should have four jobs ever in a state because it’s too much power and then not everybody’s voice is heard, right?”

Congressman Lipinski was not available for an interview Monday , but his campaign released the following statement

“This is another desperate attempt by Marie Newman to draw attention away from her failing campaign.”

For years, Republicans have tried to turn Speaker Madigan into the boogeyman, spending millions to criticize his tactics and blaming him for the states' troubles. But Madigan maintains strong support among elected Democrats.

Recently, pressure on Madigan has grown following embarrassing reports of bullying and harassment by his lieutenants and the on-going federal corruption probe involving his associates.

Newman wants Madigan to step down. The other Democrats in the race disagree.

"I think for me, I don’t know Speaker Madigan -- of course I know his track record -- but I’m a believer that the voters must make that decision. Period,” Rush Darwish said. "He’s on the ballot as well like everyone else and if his constituents want him out, I promise you, he will be out.”

Charles Hughes called Madigan a “great guy.”

"Mike Madigan is a great guy. The problem is look at the junky governors we’ve had in the state of Illinois,” Hughes said. "We’ve had indictments of governors, they’re the ones that make them sign the bills. The House and the Senate bring the bills to the governor, if they don’t like what Mike Madigan is doing, all they got to do is say no.”

In 2018, Congressman Lipinski survived Newman’s challenge by 2,100 votes. Madigan’s 13th Ward helped him pull off the victory.